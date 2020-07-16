All The Feels

Have you ever heard someone say, "If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself"? Roxie White is a 7 year old girl from Huntsville Alabama who is setting the example for what it truly means to roll up your sleeves, and take pride in your neighborhood.

One of Roxies favorite places to play is the elementary school near her house. But the last time she went, she noticed it was covered in people's litter and trash. She decided that it was up to her to clean it up! She got her family involved and kept working until the playground was spotless!

Her family said that they plan to unofficially adopt the playground as their family's community service project and keep it clear from bottles, plastic, and other trash so that the kids of their neighborhood can play safely!

Our challenge to you today is to get involved in something that helps your community. These days, that could be as easy as wearing your mask everywhere! Anything that benefits your neighbors as a whole.