All The Feels

For most kids, summertime is a fun vacation from school to be able to hang out with friends! But for Ainsley and Molly Walker in Dallas, they have been busy working all summer long so they can donate to charity!

Because hanging out with friends is harder these days, the girls had a lot more time to stay indoors and try new things. They fell in love with baking, and decided to sell their baked goods to their neighbors and donate all the profits to Feed the Front Lines.

The girls say they are having a blast creating new concoctions with secret recipes, and learning how to run their own little business. In only a few weeks, their bakery has made enough money to donate over $200 to feed front line workers! The girls say that it's not just a piece of cake. It's a lot of hard work, and it's really rewarding in the end.

If you have some extra down time during this pandemic, our challenge to you is to take up a new hobby, try something new today, and see how you can share it within your community!