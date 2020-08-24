All The Feels

It's easy for us to take advantage of the things we are born with, and then feel entitled to. For example, our hair. We take advantage of the hair we style, wash, and brush everyday, and we rarely stop to think about what we would feel like without it.

Reilly Stancombe is a 9 year old boy who has some long locks of hair that he has been saving for someone special. He decided to get his first ever hair cut to help children who have lost their hair to cancer. Reilly decided that donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into a wig just wasn't enough.

So, he raised about $8,000 for the Little Princess Trust through his GoFundMe page. Reilly said that he hopes that whoever his hair goes to "won't feel like they're different anymore and will make them happy."

Our challenge to you today is CUT YOUR HAIR!! Hair doesn't define you, and will grow back. Take the leap and donate your hair to someone who really needs it.