All The Feels

The road you take to reaching your goals isn't always straight and narrow. Sometimes we have to look at the bigger picture of what we want to do and figure out how we can help from there. Like Chase Sloan for example. He wants to be an oncologist when he grows up, but right now he's able to to help cancer patients in a different way.

Chase is only 16 years old and is set on his future in oncology. What he really wants to do is find a way to help save lives from cancer. So as of right now, he's writing a cookbook. His book "Cakes for Cancer" is his way of doing his part to help people now, and help him ultimetly reach his goal after graduation His cookbook is special because "Cakes for Cancer" donates 75% of the proceeds to St. Jude and the American Association for Cancer Research.

When you think about it, there's so many different ways to accomplish the big goals you want to do in life. Jessie got into radio because all she ever wanted to do was to make people smile and laugh and Sarah got into radio to make peole laugh and make a difference in the world. Join us in looking at the bigger picture today and seeing how we can accomplish our goals differently!