All The Information For George Floyd's March Today

A March today honoring George Floyd is set for 3 o'clock downtown Houston. It will start at Discovery Greena dn then move to City Hall for a rally.

The march was organized by entertainers Trae the Truth and Bun B and Floyd's family will be attending.

The march route will be along McKinney. Some City of Houston buildings will also close early. Municipal Courts, and Houston Police Headquarters at 1200 Travis will close at noon, the city announced. Houston Public Works at 611 Walker, Central Library, City Hall, City Hall Annex and the Houston Permitting Center will close at 1 p.m.