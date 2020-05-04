Assist The Officer, Jason Knox

On Saturday, an HPD helicopter went down in North Houston. Officer Jason Knox was involved in the crash and passed away. He will always be remembered for his love of restoring police cars and helping his community. Jason wasn't just a tactical flight officer, he was a husband and father as well. He leaves behind a wife and two small children who we are all thinking about and praying for. Please, show your support to the Knox family during this incredibly difficult time through "Assist The Officer."

Assist The Officer is a non-profit organization that provides short-term, immediate need financial assistance for officers critically injured or disabled in the line of duty. Assist The Officer symbolizes the appreciation for every officer’s dedicated service and commitment to the safety of citizens. Officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our families safe, let's show them our gratitude by helping when they need it most.

To donate: https://www.assisttheofficer.com