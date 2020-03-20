Residents At Heartis Senior Living Center Are Looking For Pen Pals

This is the cutest photo you'll see all day.

Residents at Heartis Senior Living in Clear Lake posted this picture asking for people to send them letters. While they are staying indoors avoiding the coronavirus, they are looking for pen pals to send them letters, drawings, pictures, and even tik toks! They are keeping their spirits up by watching your fun videos on Tik Tok. If you have a video to share, you can share it @HeartisCL. If you or your family wishes to send letters, they can be mailed to:

Becky Hudson

14520 Hwy 3

Webster, TX 77598

All letters will be held for 72 hours before they are delivered to the residents.