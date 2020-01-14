This Billionaire is Looking for a Girlfriend to Take to the Moon

Yusaku Maezawa is a single, 44-year-old billionaire from Japan who spends his money in interesting ways. At the beginning of this year, Yusaku promised to give away $9 million to 1,000 people on Twitter who re-tweeted and followed him on the app as a social experiment. Now, he is looking for a life partner to take a special trip with. Yusaku is searching for single women over 20 to take on no ordinary date. If you are chosen, your first date with Yusaku will be a trip to the MOON. Seriously. Applications to go on this once in a lifetime date with Yusaku are due on Friday, and the whole process will be covered by a reality TV show.

If you are single, over 20, and interested in a date to the moon, you can apply to be Yusaku's girlfriend here:

https://mz.abema.tv/en.html