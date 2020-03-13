Spec's 'Wine Of The Week' for 3-18-20
Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!
It’s heating up outside Houston, which means it’s the perfect whether to do some grilling! It's time for the Wine of the Week, and this week it's the Conundrum Red. A bottle is only $20.99 with your Specs Key!
Conundrum Red is a rich, dark red blend with aromas of berries and plums, warmed by a hint of cocoa. The palate is packed with dried fruit and chocolate-covered cherry flavors that play with a wisp of smokiness that makes it the perfect complement to dark grilled meats!
So when you're getting ready to do some grilling don't forget to plan a stop into Spec's, because nothing goes better with steak and veggies than a glass of wine. Spec’s has multiple locations all around Houston so make sure you plan a visit today, or try their refreshingly fast same day delivery.
For more info on Spec’s wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com.
Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!