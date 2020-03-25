Spec's 'Wine Of The Week' for 3-25-20

If you’re looking for a way to connect with your friends and family while social distancing, l have the perfect idea! It’s called virtual happy hour. All you have to do is pick up your favorite wine from Spec's, pour a glass, and cheers to virtual happy hour! To help you pick your happy hour drink, it’s time for your Wine of the Week from Spec's! This week it’s a bottle of 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon, and a bottle can be yours for only $8.07.

This bright red Cab fills the glass with vanilla aromatics balanced with red currants, florals, and berries. A full palate of subtly sweet richness, dark jammy fruit and soft tannins last through a long finish. Pair it with a mushroom Swiss cheeseburger!

Spec’s is making it so easy to get what you need. You can plan a stop in, try their same day delivery, and they’re even offering curbside pickup! If you want to find a store closest to you with curbside, just head over to specsonline.com and enter your zip code.

For more info on Spec’s wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!