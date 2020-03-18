Houston Food Bank Teaming Up With Local Elementary Schools To Distribute Free Meals
Houston City Council has voted yesterday morning to extend the emergency health declaration indefinately.
The Houston Food Bank is doing their part by partnering with local elementary schools to distribute meals to families in need. Here are the locations for this week.
Wednesday March 18
• Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 9 a.m. – noon
• Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 9 a.m. – noon • Furr High School., 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m. – noon
• Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 3 – 6 p.m.
• Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 3 – 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
• Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 9 a.m. – noon • Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m. – noon
• Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m. – noon
• Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m. – noon
• Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3 – 6 p.m.
• Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3 – 6 p.m.
• Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3 – 6 p.m.
Friday, March 20
• Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. – noon
• Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m. – noon
• Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. – noon
• Burbank Middle Schoolm 315 Berry Rd., 9 a.m. – noon
• Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 1 – 4 p.m.
• Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Rd., 3 – 6 p.m.
• Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 – 6 p.m.
• North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 – 6 p.m.
• Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 – 6 p.m.