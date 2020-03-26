Houston Parks And Rec Is Offering Free Curbside Meals For Kids

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department is doing a free Curbside Meal Program for kids up to age 18. 50 meals will be available at each site, the number may increase in the future depending on how many families participate. You can receive a free meal for your kids Monday-Friday from 1:00-3:00pm as long as your child is present with you in the car. Here is a list of locations where the meals will be available:

-Almeda Community Center

-Beverly Hills Community Center

-Burnett Bayland Community Center

-Candlelight Park Community Center

-Carverdale Community Center

-Charlton Park Community Center

-Clark Park Community Center

-Clinton Park Community Center

-Dezavala Community Center

Garden Villas Community Center

-Emancipation Community Center

-Edgewood Park Community Center

-Independence Heights Community Center

-Shady Lane Community Center

-Crestmont Community Center

-Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

-Highland Park Commuity Center

-Hartman Community Center

-Judson Robinson Jr Community Center

-Judson Robinson Sr Community Center

-Eastwood Community Center

-Lakewood Communtiy Center

-Ingrando Park Community Center

-Godwin Community Center

-Hobart Taylor Community Center

-Woodland Community Center

-Linkwood Park Community Center

-Love Community Center

-Lansdale Community Center

-Marian Park Community Center

-Mason Community Center

-Meadowcreek Community Center

-Melrose Park Community Center

-Montie Beach Community Center

-Moody Park Community Center

-Plaza Park Community Center

-Platou Community Center

-Sagemont Community Center

-Settegast Community Center

-Sunnyside Community Center

-Swindle/Cloverland Park

-Swiney Community Center

-Townwood Park Community Center

-Tuffly Community Center

-Tidwell Community Center

-Windsor Village Community Center