Jimmy Fallon To Host Celebrity Game Show "That's My Jam"

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is famous for its musical bits with some of the most popular music celebs in the industry. Fallon has just signed on to host a brand new celebrity game show called "That's My Jam."

The series is set to premiere out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on NBC. Each week will bring a new cast of celebs that will participate in an hour-long competition of all dance and music games. If you've seen The Tonight Show, you're familiar with Fallon's segments, "Wheel of Musical Impressions", "History of Rap", and "Musical Genre Challenge". The new show is set to feature games and segments similar to these.