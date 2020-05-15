John K Joins The Morning Mix For Truth Or Bingo!
May 15, 2020
Every Thursday night Sarah Pepper and Jessie Watt hosted "Game Night" and for the past two weeks they have been joined by a celebrity guest. This week, from our MixMas Show was John K. He even performed live for us! If you missed it. Here you go.
<iframe src="https://mix965houston.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMIX965Houston%2Fvideos%2F579523202678175%2F&show_text=0&width=560">https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebo..." width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>