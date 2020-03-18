Local Animal Shelters Asking For Help With Fostering Pets

March 18, 2020
With the outbreak of Coronavirus, fewer and fewer people are going to visit their local animal shelters. These shelters are seeing an increase in the amount of animals they are taking in and have no foster homes for them to go to. If you and your family have ever considered fostering or adopting a furry friend into your family, the animal shelters in Houston need your help! Fostering can be temporary, and if neither of these options is possible for your family, please consider donating to your local shelter. If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet, here's how you can do it!

Houston SPCA:

BARC City Of Houston:

http://www.houstontx.gov/barc/

Fort Bend County Animal Services:

https://www.fbchhs.org/animal-services

Harris County Animal Shelter:

https://www.countypets.com/

Montgomery Animal Shelter:

https://www.mcaspets.org/short-term-fostering

