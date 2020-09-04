SARAH PEPPER

A woman was reading the wedding annoumcement and noticed a familiar face, her ex-husband! She did the math on their story and realized he met his bride-to-bed while they were STILL MARRIED! So she did what any woman would do, she wrote the paper. Read that story here.

So to the man who cheated on his wife, BE LOYAL! Also, if you're gonna be shady don't do a public annoucement! YOU HAD ONE JOB!

JESSIE WATT

There's a man in Lincoln, Nebraska who is going viral for his speech at a City Council meeting about chicken wings.

Here's that video

READ THE ROOM! We have bigger problems right now than this. Also, wear a mask! YOU HAD ONE JOB!