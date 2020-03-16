Sarah Pepper's Social Distance Binge List

We all are spending a little more time inside with social distancing and events being canceled for the foreseeable future, so we want to share with you our "Social Distance Binge List" if you find yourself looking for something to binge.

Here is my list:

Frozen 2 - Disney did us all a solid and released Frozen 2 to Disney+ ahead of schedule.

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Trailer 2

Frozen 1 - A classic, but warning, you'll get "Let It Go" stuck back in your head.

Video of Disney&#039;s Frozen Official Trailer

Toy Story 1-3

Video of TOY STORY 1 full movie HD

Beverly Hills, 90210

Video of Beverly Hills, 90210 - Intro [HQ]

Dawson’s Creek - I don't wanna wait!

Video of All Dawson&#039;s Creek Openings (With &#039;I Don&#039;t Want To Wait&#039;)

Parks and Recreation

Video of Ron Swanson Loves Meat - Parks and Recreation

Schitt's Creek

Video of Best of Schitt&#039;s Creek

Monsters Inc

Video of Monsters Inc - Intro - HD

Boy Meets World

Video of Boy Meets World Favorite Moments!

Mindhunter

Video of Mindhunter | official trailer (2017)

Saved by the Bell but only the High School years!