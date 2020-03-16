Sarah Pepper's Social Distance Binge List
Movies, TV shows, and more!
March 16, 2020
We all are spending a little more time inside with social distancing and events being canceled for the foreseeable future, so we want to share with you our "Social Distance Binge List" if you find yourself looking for something to binge.
Here is my list:
Frozen 2 - Disney did us all a solid and released Frozen 2 to Disney+ ahead of schedule.
Frozen 1 - A classic, but warning, you'll get "Let It Go" stuck back in your head.
Toy Story 1-3
Beverly Hills, 90210
Dawson’s Creek - I don't wanna wait!
Parks and Recreation
Schitt's Creek
Monsters Inc
Boy Meets World
Mindhunter
Saved by the Bell but only the High School years!