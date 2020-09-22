School closings

Courtesy of KHOU

Alief ISD buildings are closed Tuesday, Sept. 22. District officials said there will be no in-person learning, and it is a fully remote learning day for all staff and students.

Alvin ISD is closed Tuesday, Sept. 22. The closure impacts both in-person and remote classes.

Clear Creek ISD will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is closed Tuesday, Sept. 22. District officials said there will be no in-person or remote instruction. All before and after school activities are cancelled as well.

Dickinson ISD will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Friendswood ISD will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Galveston ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, September 22 due to potential flooding conditions related to Tropical Storm Beta. This means there will be no on-site or remote instruction. All extracurricular events and athletics for those dates are canceled as well.

Houston ISD facilities and offices are closed Tuesday, Sept. 22. The district said: "At-home instruction will continue as scheduled as long as internet connectivity and power remain intact. Digital Learning Centers will be closed. Food deliveries at apartment complexes as well as curbside pickup – both scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 – also have been canceled." Staff will work remotely.

Hitchcock ISD will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

La Porte ISD is closed Tuesday, Sept. 22. Virtual learning is also canceled.

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy will be closed for virtual and face to face learning tomorrow Tuesday, September 22.

Matagorda ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 22, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 23.

Pasadena ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 22.

List: School closures due to Tropical Storm Beta

Full list of school closures in the Houston area due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Pearland ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 22. The district said the closure impacts all students, including on-campus and remote learners.

Santa Fe ISD will be closed on Tuesday, September 22.

Texas City ISD will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Colleges and Universities

College of The Mainland has canceled on-campus classes and operations for Sept. 22. Online operations will continue as normal.

Galveston College has issued a shelter-in-place for all students in faculty through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

All instruction and college operations will continue to take place remotely. Academic and student services will be available online, by phone or by email. Food service will continue with modified accommodations for student residents.

San Jacinto College has canceled all on-campus operations and closed all facilities for Tuesday, Sept. 22. Employees will work remotely from home, and all online learning will continue.

Texas A&M University at Galveston has issued a shelter-in-place for its campus from now through Tuesday, Sept. 22. All instructional activities will be supported remotely. Staff, unless needed as essential on campus, should work remotely. Read more.

University of St. Thomas classes continue online as scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 22, but campuses are closed. Faculty and staff should work from h