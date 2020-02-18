Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Houston, it’s time for your Wine of the Week! And just in time because it’s Wine Wednesday, which means it's time to get your friends together to enjoy each other's company, and enjoy a bottle of your favorite wine from Spec's. If you want to make sure you "wow" your friends with the perfect wine, this bottle is for you. This week's "Wine of the Week" is 99 West Pinot Noir. This bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $17.97.

This Pinot Noir shows energizing aromas that bring you in to flavors of bright cherry and red plum. Soft tannins and balanced acidity make this a versatile, yet delightfully approachable sipper.

No matter what spirits you like to sip on or serve, Spec's has the perfect drink for you and your friends. Maybe it’s a cabernet or a merlot, it doesn’t matter, Spec's has it all. They have the largest variety of spirits at the lowest cost, so Wine Wednesday won’t break your bank! Plan a stop in today to one of Spec’s multiple locations in Houston. Or, you can try their refreshingly fast, same-day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store. Spec’s, cheers to savings!