Spec's Wine of the Week for 12/16

Rombauer Chardonnay

750ml | $32.77

This balanced sipper is just what you need to add a little yum to your holiday to-dos! With aromas of stone and tropical fruit that blend with light citrus on the nose, the palate mixes perfectly with vanilla and spice flavors. Sleigh all day with this Chardonnay!

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same-day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!