96 Second News: Coronavirus, Texans Trade, And More!

-Big news from the Texans yesterday. They have traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals before free agency opens on Wednesday. He’s been a Texan since he was drafted in 2013. In return the team will get running back David Johnson.

-Mayor Turner announced yesterday that all local bars and clubs must close starting this morning at 8am. For the next 15 days, all restaurants will be limited to pick up, delivery, or drive through.

-Happy St. Patrick's Day! Even though restaurants and bars are closed today, don't forget about things like Door Dash, Postmates, Grub Hub, and all the restaurants that also offer delivery to help you celebrate today!

-Just another reason we love HEB. They have donated $3 million to local organizations that are working to stop the spread of Covid-19. They are donating to food banks, research groups, and non profits that are helping our senior citizens and low income families.

-If you are someone who is currently out of work temporarily, Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 people just to be able to keep up with the number of orders they are receiving. They are even offering $2 per hour raise. Those wanting to apply can look here: https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6

-Tom Hanks and his wife Rita aren't the only celebrities who have now tested positive for Coronavirus. Idris Elba also announced he has tested positive although he is not experiencing any symptoms.

-For students taking the ACT this year: the national testing date has now been pushed back to June to keep students away from each other during this time of social distancing.

-If you are at home with your kids trying to keep them not only entertained but educated, there are a lot of famous museums that are doing virtual tours. And the coolest part is that they are all over the world. The British Museum in London is doing a virtual tour, the National Gallery of Art in DC, The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the list goes on. See the list on our website here: https://mix965houston.radio.com/blogs/the-morning-mix/take-a-virtual-tour-of-these-museums-around-the-world

-Whataburger is doing something really cool. They are teaming up with UpBrainery Technology, which is an education technology company to bring “distance learning” to family’s homes. It’s totally free, and when you enroll your child you get live classes in art, math, science, reading, writing, business, and more.