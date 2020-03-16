Take A Virtual Tour Of These Museums Around The World With Your Kids

Schools all around the Houston area have closed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. With parents working from home and having to take care of their kids, it can be difficult to keep up with their schooling. These museums from all around the world are helping out by offering virtual tours on "Google Arts and Culture" that you can take from your living room. Here is a list of museums that you kids can look inside from home.

- The British Museum in London

https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/

-Musée d’Orsay in Paris

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/musee-dorsay-paris?hl=en

-National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-gallery-of-art-washington-dc?hl=en

-Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/van-gogh-museum?hl=en

-MASP in São Paulo

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/masp?hl=en

-National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-museum-of-modern-and-contemporary-art-korea?hl=en

-Uffizi Gallery in Florence

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/uffizi-gallery?hl=en