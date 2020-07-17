What Your Favorite Ice Cream Says About You

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day:

There is a list out that says what your favorite Ice Cream says about your personality.

Sarah's is Coffee Ice Cream

Not really a good description til the end. It starts by saying that she is an introvert and likes to read at coffee shops alone. NO. However, totally Sarah at the end when it describes her favorite night as meeting up with a friend from college and catching up over a beer.

Jessie's is chocolate.

It says that she has a love of life and self-love. That she has strong opinions but is also open to new ideas. This is where it lost her thought. Says she has a lot of tools in her kitchen from friends from around the world. Jessie only has spoons.

