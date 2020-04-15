Sweatin' To The Oldies
Work Out Like It's The 80s!
April 15, 2020
We're all stuck at home right now, and looking for different ways to stay active. Take a trip down memory lane with The Morning Mix and watch these old 80s work out videos! Let us know which one you tried!
Richard Simmons - Sweatin' to the Oldies II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZST8fLkps94
Cher Fitness - Hot Dance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uR_h2ePmjM
Alyssa Milano's Teen Steam Workout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqPiSin-3rg