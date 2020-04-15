Sweatin' To The Oldies

Work Out Like It's The 80s!

April 15, 2020
Work Out Class

We're all stuck at home right now, and looking for different ways to stay active. Take a trip down memory lane with The Morning Mix and watch these old 80s work out videos! Let us know which one you tried!

Richard Simmons - Sweatin' to the Oldies II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZST8fLkps94

Cher Fitness - Hot Dance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uR_h2ePmjM

Alyssa Milano's Teen Steam Workout 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqPiSin-3rg

 

