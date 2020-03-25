YMCA Offers Day Care For Essential Workers

If you are a parent who is considered an essential worker and are looking for child care options, the YMCA is here to help! There are 14 different YMCA locations in the Greater Houston area offering day care with meals provided by the Houston Food Bank. You must show proof of employment as an essential worker to use their services. You can register your children ages 5-12 at these YMCA locations:

-D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

-Fort Bend Family YMCA

-Houston Texans YMCA

-Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street

-Vic Coppinger Family YMCA

-Weekley Family YMCA

-The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend

You can register your children ages 12 months to 5 years old at these locations:

-Houston Community College YMCA

-Huntsville Family YMCA

-M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

-Texas Medical Center YMCA

-YMCA Children’s Academy at University Park

-Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

-The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend