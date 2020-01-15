Little Boy Welcomed Back To School With Standing Ovation After Beating Cancer

Six year old John Oliver Zippay from Ohio got the most heartwarming welcome back to school after beating leukemia. He was diagnosed in 2016 and has already been undergoing chemotherapy for half his life. His classmates from school welcomed him back by giving him a standing ovation. John Oliver walks through the halls with a smile on his face as his young classmates and teachers cheer him on. His school then held an assembly with a video montage of his fight.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/megan.rodgers.148/videos/10157582594946223/