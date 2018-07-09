The 1975 Mails Fans Mysterious Packages

The 1975 has been coasting at the top of the alt scene since the release of their 2013 self-titled album.

The band recently revealed their first new music since 2016 and are readying for the release of not one, but two albums. As a teaser for their upcoming LP A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, the band has been gifting fans some unexpected deliveries.

Packages were received by a select few on Friday (June 6) and contained silver-covered booklets filled with handwritten notes that appear to be poems or lyrics.

The cryptic writing and images include dismal themes that often call out the problems with our current society and focus on personal emotional hardships such as the image of a phone call from “Anyone Willing to Listen.”

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is due this October, followed soon after by their fourth studio album Notes On A Conditional Form in early 2019.