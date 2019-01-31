1THING: Lauren Jauregui, Randy Houser, Mike Love, and The Revivalists Prove Sustainability is Sexy

With Valentine’s Day coming up in just a few short weeks, it’s time to start planning romantic dates… or just what to binge on Netflix.

Giant teddy bears, bouquets of balloons and packs of individually wrapped chocolates can be wonderful gifts, but they can also be super wasteful. This Valentine’s Day, Lauren Jauregui, Randy Houser, Mike Love, The Revivalists, and Grey are helping us turn it into a more sustainable holiday.

These stars are proving being environmentally friendly is sexy by urging everyone to turn the lights down low and save some energy.

“Maybe also while you’re at it, get an electric car,” digresses Grey’s Kyle Trewartha. You heard the man! This year’s trendy Valentine’s Day gift is an electric car, we’re calling it.