2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners
Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.
Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.
Song of the Year
“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell
“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Best Alternative Music Album
Colors - Beck
“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love - The Carters
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Butterflies” - Kacey Musgraves
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Latin Pop Album
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Aztlán - Zoé
Best Americana Album
By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino
Best Comedy Album
Equanimity & the Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit - Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist
Best Instrumental Composition
“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” - Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Stars and Stripes Forever” - John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Spiderman Theme” - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers
Best Recording Package
“Masseduction” - Willo Perron, art director
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer
Best Historical Album
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Colors - Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
Best Remixed Recording
“Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)” - Alex Crossan, remixer
Best Immersive Audio Album
“Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition” - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd
Band Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Alone” - Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“You Say” - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Hiding Place” - Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album
Unexpected - Jason Crabb
Best World Music Album
Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Greatest Showman - Hugh Jackman (and Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Greg Wells, compilation producers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best New Age Album
Opium Moon - Opium Moon
Best American Roots Performance
"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
Best Bluegrass Album
The Travelin’ Mccourys - The Travelin’ Mccourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Blues Is Alive and Well - Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All Ashore - Punch Brothers
Best Children’s Album
All the Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
Faith - A Journey for All - Jimmy Carter
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
¡México Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Roots Music Album
No ‘Ane’i - Kalani Pe’a
Best Music Film
Quincy - Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupré Pesmen, video producer
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Tequila” - Dan + Shay
“Space Cowboy” - Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“My Way” - Willie Nelson
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” - Andris Nelsons, conductor
Best Opera Recording
“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
Best Choral Performance
“Mcloskey: Zealot Canticles” - Donald Nally, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” - Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D’india & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
“Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” - Joann Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer
Best Dance Recording
“Electricity” - Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Woman Worldwide - Justice
Best Reggae Album
44/876 — Sting and Shaggy
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Don’t Fence Me In” - John Daversa, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Window - Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom - John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album
Back to the Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Traditional R&B Performance (TIE)
“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” - Leon Bridges
“How Deep Is Your Love” - PJ Morton featuring Yebba
“Boo’d Up” - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon Mcfarlane, songwriters
“Electric Messiah” - High on Fire
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino