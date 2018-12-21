5 Seconds of Summer Surprise Drop Live Album and Julia Michaels-Assisted “Lie To Me” Remix

5 Seconds of Summer are wrapping up one of the most game-changing years of their seven years as a band.

After breaking into the scene and gaining fans across the globe as openers for One Direction, the band has shifted from a lightly punk-influenced rock group to pop kings. With their recent release of the chart-topping Youngblood, the Australian four-piece have found themselves in the spotlight with one of the biggest hits of the year.

As a final bang for their massive 2018, the group has shared a live album recorded during their Meet You There tour. The global trek named after the Youngblood song recently wrapped after months of touring through Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Opening with a dramatic intro that dives into “Babylon,” Meet You There Tour Live puts listeners in the middle of the energy of both the crowd and the band.

The 20-track live recordings are accompanied by a new remix of “Lie To Me” that makes the already sad track even more emotional with the addition of Julia Michael’s vocals. Listen to the new version of the track in the video above!