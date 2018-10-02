Actress Rebel Wilson Teases ‘Pitch Perfect 4’

The Bellas are back!

October 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Rebel Wilson arrives at the "Pitch Perfect 3" Los Angeles Premiere

SIPA USA

Pitch Perfect is pretty much our dream version of college: fierce ladies who manage to still maintain perfect harmonies despite all of the craziness that gets thrown at them.  

The only slightly exaggerated depiction of what college is actually like has been filled with plenty of singing battles over its three movies. Now, it looks like the Bellas are teasing Pitch Perfect 4.

Actress Rebel Wilson recently shared a photo with some of the other Bellas, all conviniently holding up four fingers. Is this just the newest pose trend, or does that four mean we're getting a new Pitch Perfect film?

Fans are freaking out in the replies and we honestly couldn’t relate more.

Tags: 
Pitch Perfect
Rebel Wilson

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes