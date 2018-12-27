Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, SZA, and More to Honor Aretha Franklin at GRAMMY Celebration

December 27, 2018
The Recording Academy just unveiled an all-star lineup in the truest sense of the phrase, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for a celebration of the life, talent, and accomplishments of Aretha Franklin

“Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration of The Queen of Soul” will be held on January 13, 2019. The incredible tribute kicks off the new year with host Tyler Perry and performances from a powerhouse group of GRAMMY winners and current nominees. 

Alicia Keys, Alessia Cara, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, SZA, H.E.R., Celine DionJanelle Monae, and more will take the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to perform songs from Aretha’s extensive and industry-changing discography. 

“For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work… served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius,” commented President of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow of the 18-time GRAMMY winning queen’s reign. 

The live concert will be recorded on Saturday, January 13 and will be broadcast on CBS at a later date. 

