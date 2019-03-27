Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder Sing "Happy Birthday" to Diana Ross at Her Extravagant Celebration

The icon just turned 75

March 27, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Diana Ross, Beyonce

Press Association

Diana Ross has one of the strongest artistic legacies of all time. With both solo work and a run with The Supremes, the Motown icon has down more than enough to prove her spot as an R&B pioneer.

Related: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are Twins in Side-by-Side Throwback Photo

The “I’m Coming Out” singer celebrated her 75th birthday on March 26.  At a star-studded celebration that included P. Diddy, Khloe Kardashian, Robin Thicke, daughter Tracy Ellis Ross, and Beyoncé, Diana enjoyed the company of stars both old and new- many of whom list her as an inspiration for their own art.

In a video from her incredibly classy party, Beyoncé takes the mic to deliver a flawless rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Diana joins in on the sing-a-long, gesturing to herself and adding a “Happy Birthday to me” as the song starts.

“I’ll take Beyoncé over me any day” Robin Thicke jokes.

The intimate birthday celebration with friends was followed by a "Once-in-a-Lifetime Live Concert" at the Hollywood Palladium, where Diana performed some of her greatest hits with the help of attendees such as Stevie Wonder. Her super extra celebration called on attendees to follow an ultra-glam dress code and was titled "Diamond Diana Family & Friends 75th Birthday Celebration." 

 

 

Tags: 
Beyonce
Diana Ross

Recent Podcast Audio
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes