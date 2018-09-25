‘Breaking Bad’ to Release 10th Anniversary Vinyl Set

We'll take 10

September 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
'Breaking Bad' Wins Best Drama Series at the 66th Prime Time Emmy Awards

SIPA USA Today

Crime drama Breaking Bad is celebrating its 10th anniversary.  From the 2008 beginning of Walter White’s “scientific” endeavors to the show’s 2013 ending, it’s hard to deny the persisting love for its short run.  

Related: David Harbour Debunks ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories

The 16x Emmy-winning show’s diverse soundtrack is getting a 5-vinyl box set.  Breaking Bad: Music From The Original Series is due November 30 with pre-orders available now.  

Along with the five vinyls, the set will include a “Los Pollos Hermanos” plastic ID badge, a 24-page booklet with exclusive liner notes and photos, and a poster. We’re honestly ready to buy the whole set for the ID badge alone.

Tags: 
Breaking Bad

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #8 - What team do you HATE for no reason whatsoever? We fix the Texans' problem and give them a way to be 15-1. Kyle King has a HUGE announcement which he leaves for the end of the show. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes