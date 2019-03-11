BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' is Coming Very Soon

Get details on their upcoming release

March 11, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS performs at the 2018 AMAs

PictureGroup

After an unparalleled year that skyrocketed both the band and K-pop as a whole to huge mainstream success, BTS is keeping the wave going with the announcement of a new album.

The group just revealed that Map of the Soul: Persona will drop April 12. With less than a month to prepare, their ARMY fanbase has been completely losing their minds. And so are we.

The news was shared through their official fan café and members will continue to get more details first. Map of the Soul: Persona kicks off a new era for BTS, coming less than a year after the completion of their three-part Love Yourself series.

Pre-orders will begin on March 13 and the April 12 release comes less than a month before their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour comes to the US. 

 

If we had to desrcibe how we feel right now, it would just be a pile of millions of heart-eye emojis. In our exclusive interview, BTS described how they feel about everything from iconic musicians to Taco Bell with emojis. Watch below! 

 

BTS

