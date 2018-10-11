BTS Named 'Time Magazine' "Next Generation Leaders"
The k-pop stars are being recognized for their influence
It’s hard to deny K-pop superstars BTS’ widespread influence and incredible success. Their impact is worldwide, inspiring their dedicated fans to do everything from learn to speak Korean to contribute to great causes.
The group is being recognized as one of Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders.” In a video released by Time, BTS describes themselves as a “team” and harps on how proud they are of their Korean roots.
“It's even just an honor to be called an ambassador of Korean K-pop,” explains RM.
From speaking in front of the United Nations to influencing thousands of young fans through their music and presences, the distinction is well-deserved.
Like the Beatles and @onedirection before them, @bts.bighitofficial serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and earworm choruses, alongside dance moves in the vein of @nkotb and @nsync. But the band—whose name stands for Beyond the Scene—is also breaking new ground. Not only is BTS the first Korean act to sell out a U.S. stadium (to say nothing of the records they’ve set across Asia), but they’ve done so without catering to Western audiences. Only one of their members, RM, speaks fluent English, and most of their songs are in Korean. The group is also preternaturally adept at leveraging social media, both to promote their music and connect with their fans. And although BTS has idol elements—the slick aesthetics, the sharp choreography, the fun-loving singles—they also embrace their flaws. “Even if there is a language barrier, once the music starts, people react pretty much the same wherever we go,” says Suga. “It feels like the music really brings us together.” BTS is one of the three TIME International covers showcasing the Next Generation Leaders. Read more on TIME.com. Photograph by @nhuxuanhua for TIME