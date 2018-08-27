BTS Start Viral Dance Challenge with “Idol”

Watch ARMYs take on the #IDOLCHALLENGE

August 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, j-hope of BTS perform

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Kpop superstars BTS are hot off the release of their repackaging, Love Yourself: Answer, immediately taking over charts with the help of their dedicated ARMY.

Just one of many highlights from the recent release includes a Nicki Minaj feature on an updated version of “Idol.” The track also received a new music video that’s racked up more than 85 million views in three days, now inspiring a viral dance challenge.

BTS’ J-Hope launched the #IDOLCHALLENGE with a rooftop video of himself dancing, almost immediately garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and encouraging ARMYs to give it a try.

Here are some of our favorite takes:

