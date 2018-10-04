Camila Cabello Mails Fans Heartfelt "Consequences" Packages

We’re still waiting for ours…

October 4, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Camila Cabello

ISO / Sipa USA

Camila Cabello is creeping on her fans in the best way possible.

Related: Camila Cabello Posts Previously Unreleased "Havana" Dance Break

The “Havana” singer found 12 of her most dedicated Camilizers through social media, using their information to write them heartfelt letters and mail them a cryptic package.

The wooden boxes marked “From Camila to You” contained personalized letters, roses and polaroids captioned “Consequences.”

The photos seem to be taken from clips of an upcoming music video for the pop star’s latest single, likely teasing a “Consequences” video coming soon.

The emotional song appears on her debut solo album, Camila. While we anxiously await the official music video, listen to the track below:

Tags: 
Camila Cabello
Consequences

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sport #10 - Spoon didn't load the podcast before it became outdated, we preview the MLB playoffs, Geoff loses interest, and Kyle almost quits. Sports Not Sports
Nextdoor Fights Mix 96.5 On Demand
nextdoor 10-1 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes