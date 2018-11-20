Cardi B Achieves Dream of Buying Her Mom a Lavish House

Cardi B is a family woman, switching her focus to daughter Kulture after recently having her first child with Offset and always striving to give back to the people who have been there for her from the beginning.

After buying her mom a $600,000 house just about a year ago, Cardi is already upgrading that home with another stunning New York crib.

In a video shared to Instagram, Cardi talked about not initially being able to afford to give her mom her dream home and noted the sky-high real estate prices in New York. After diligently saving her cash for the past year, the Bronx-born rapper checked off her childhood goal of giving her mom the perfect house.

Complete with a gym and a velvet-carpeted room, this luxurious home is basically everyone’s dream home.