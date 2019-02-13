Chicken and Waffles Flavored Honey Bunches of Oats Coming to Walmart

The perfect brunch combination or a culinary nightmare?

February 13, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Chicken and waffles

© Joshua Resnick | Dreamstime.com

Brands are trying lots of funny things to get our attention. From letting buyers choose what their next flavor will be to continually releasing limited edition versions of classic things (Oreos, we’re looking at you), it’s hard to get bored with what’s in your local store.

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Disney Reveals First Look at 'Frozen 2'

Honey Bunches of Oats is a classic cereal that really doesn’t need to be touched. Apparently, they had a different opinion.  

Post is gearing up for their celebration of National Cereal Day with two limited-edition flavors that the brand tells PEOPLE are ACTUALLY limited: once they’re gone, they’re gone. Both Chicken and Waffles and Maple Bacon Donut cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart. 

Hitting the shelves on March 7, the interesting flavor combos will cost just $2.98 a box. We’re a little stressed out about the weird combo of meat and cereal, but probably won’t be able to say no during a 1AM snack binge.

Tags: 
cereal
lifestyle

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-12-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes