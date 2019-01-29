Christina Aguilera Announces Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is the latest artist to make herself at home on a stage in Las Vegas.

Xtina is joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Britney Spears with her newly announced The Xperience residency. The run will include 16 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and kicks off on May 31, leaving just enough time for us to plan our trip there.

"This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans," Christina told Billboard of her upcoming stay. After taking an extended break from touring to both make new music and focus on raising her kids, she recently returned to the stage. Her latest album, Liberation, quite literally left her feeling liberated and the iconic pop queen is refreshed and ready to go.

To get some inspiration and support her girls, Christina is planning a trip out to Vegas to catch Lady Gaga’s show. “What is a Vegas audience all about? How do they react to the show? I want to feel their energy, see what they react to,” she explains.

Tickets go on sale February 2.