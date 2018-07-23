Cyndi Lauper Joins Panic! At The Disco for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" Cover

Panic! At The Disco is currently in the middle of their Pray For The Wicked Tour, a cross-country run boasting a 25+ song setlist that includes a cover of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” At their July 20 Long Island show, the band performed it with the legendary Cyndi Lauper herself.

The team delivered an energetic and absolutely adorable performance of Cindy’s hit song. Watch below:

Frontman Brendon Urie spent the summer of 2017 as the lead in Broadway musical Kinky Boots, an incredible production with music by none other than Cyndi Lauper. He shared more of his excitement and a photo that’s literally the definition of happiness on Instagram.