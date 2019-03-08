Demi Lovato Sends Herself Flowers After Split From Boyfriend Henry Levy

She's celebrating International Women's Day with self-love

March 8, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Demi Lovato is living by our favorite mantra of “treat yoself.” After her recent split from fashion designer Henry Levy, she’s moving on with grace and a bouquet full of self-love. 

The pair reportedly dated for around four months, linking up after Demi left a Los Angeles treatment center in November 2018. A source close to Demi told PEOPLE the pair had split, but Demi is in a positive place after the two served as support for each other during their journeys to sobriety.

A bouquet of two dozen soft pink roses arrived to Demi accompanied by a note filled with encouragement. The flowers she sent herself reminded her that she’s beautiful, loved, and “worthy of a happy and healthy life.”

Despite recently returning to a treatment center on her own accord, Demi hasn’t relapsed and the source says she’s “taking care of herself and is in a positive place.”

 

 

