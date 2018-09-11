Dua Lipa Shares Vibrant Live “IDGAF” Video

Watch Dua's flawless performance

September 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Dua Lipa has been bringing her fierce performances to the world, making stops in Asia before looping back through the US for a few dates.

Related: Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

Now, the English pop star has meshed together stunning clips from her performances to create a live video for hit “IDGAF.” The massive crowd singing every word to the song coupled with Dua’s sultry vocals is seriously giving us chills.

The independent queen takes a stand with the empowering song, delivering sharp dance moves to emphasize that she doesn’t give a f***. Watch the new video below:  

 

Tags: 
Dua Lipa
IDGAF

Recent Podcast Audio
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes