Lauren Jauregui, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Cast Themselves in a Biopic

Angelina Jolie as Lauren would be a shoe-in for Best Actress

February 21, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

With the Oscars right around the corner, it’s time to start making your shortlist of who’s taking home a little gold man. While you’re busy making the tough choice between Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born for Best Picture, we had a bunch of artists join us to cast their own biopics.

While Lauren Jauregui made a super ambitious choice, duo Sofi Tukker made an off-the-walls casting pick that, although completely inaccurate, would be perfect. Are these celebrity doppelgängers, or just people who kind of have the same hair color?

“I’d love to play myself, if they’d let me audition…”

See who Lauren, Lennon Stella, Sabrina Carpenter, Lindsey Stirling, and Sofi Tukker would cast as themselves in a biopic in the video above.

 

