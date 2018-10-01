EXCLUSIVE: Mumford & Sons Deliver the Most Captivating Performance of “Guiding Light”

British folk rockers Mumford & Sons are back with their long-awaited return, delivering their first music since 2016 collaborative EP Johannesburg.

Related: Mumford & Sons Release New Single "Guiding Light," Announce 4th Studio Album 'Delta'

Their highly-anticipated debut of single “Guiding Light” marked an immediate smash with the atmospheric track skyrocketing into alt radio’s Top 20 as the No.1 most added song. In celebration of the new song, join us for a collection of upcoming Mumford & Sons exclusives.

The first is a goosebump-inducing performance of “Guiding Light,” the romantically introspective track that brought back one of our favorite bands.

Along with the stunningly beautiful single comes an announcement about their upcoming album.

Delta chronicles their lives over the three year gap since album Wilder Mind, summarizing everything that happened while we counted down the days until their return. While we continue to stare at the calendar until the album’s November 16 release date, also be sure to check back for more Mumford & Sons exclusives coming soon!