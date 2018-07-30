Fall Out Boy Announces Career-Spanning Box Set

July 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs on stage at the Arena Birmingham

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Fall Out Boy just unveiled a stunning box set complete with a clear vinyl press of each of their seven studio albums.

The set spans from 2003’s Take This To Your Grave to 2018’s Mania. The band’s progression between albums makes for a diverse and well-rounded set, hitting on everything from alt rock to pop. Watch the unboxing video below:

Pre-orders include the option of upgrading to the collectors edition, clocking in at a cool $199.98 for seven vinyls, a poster and a color-changing mug. I would pay that much for the mug alone.

The set has only 1,000 units available and will release on September 28. Get more details and pre-order the set here

 

