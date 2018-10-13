Fran Drescher Wants Cardi B to Play Her Daughter in Reboot of 'The Nanny'

Cardi already has plenty of sitcom-esque catchphrases to choose from

October 13, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Fran Drescher and Cardi B

It seems like there’s at least one news story a day that has us doing a double take. Today’s is Fran Drescher’s request to have Cardi B play her daughter in a hypothetical reboot of the ‘90s favorite, The Nanny.

First of all, is a reboot of The Nanny actually coming? Second… what? The requests to have them link up started when Cardi gave off Drescher vibes in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!” Drescher commented in an appearance on PeopleTV’s Chatter. Not only are their voices good matches, but Cardi’s humor would be perfect for a sitcom.

What do you think? We’re kind of here for it…

 

