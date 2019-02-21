Halsey and YUNGBLUD Crash and Burn in Intense “11 Minutes” Video

Halsey and YUNGBLUD are fully into the honeymoon phase of their relationship, living with the butterflies that come from a brewing romance.

After releasing the new Travis Barker-featuring collab “11 Minutes,” the power couple is back with an intense music video that’s basically a visual representation of thrilling young love that often comes crashing to a halt.

Dividing the video into chapters that span from denial to depression to acceptance, trippy effects play with time to chronicle their ill-fated relationship. The heart-pounding new video is like a mini action film where intense visuals lead to a doomed ending that’s tainted with a crash, vices, and lost love.

The triple-threat collab perfect meshes Travis Barker’s drumming with YUNGLBLUD and Halsey’s powerful vocals. Watch the new video above.