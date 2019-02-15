Halsey Flies to Australia for Surprise Performance of “11 Minutes’ With YUNGBLUD

Halsey is going all in on her relationship with British rocker YUNGBLUD. After debuting their brand new track featuring Travis Barker, the new couple is taking track “11 Minutes” to the stage.

Related: Halsey, YUNGBLUD, and Travis Barker Team Up for New Song “11 Minutes”

“I’m about to do a free surprise meet & greet in a country I wasn’t even supposed to be in for months,” Halsey writes in a Tweet about her spontaneous trip to Sydney, Australia. Her free meet and greet just happened to coincide with YUNGBLUD’s Sydney concert...

The duo performed “11 Minutes” for the first time ever, giving Halsey’s first alt track in years its live debut. The melancholy, guitar-driven song is the perfect collab and a genius way to introduce YUNGBLUD to the world.

“I want to welcome someone very special to the stage” the energetic YUNGBLUD yells to a packed crowd. Watch fan-shot video of their performance below: